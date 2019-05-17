INEC Shifts Kogi, Bayelsa Guber Polls To Nov 16

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has yielded to pressure from some quarters and rescheduled the governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, earlier fixed for November 2 by two weeks.

The commission explained that it has now scheduled the elections for Saturday, November 16, 2019, adding that, “the timelines for all other activities leading to the elections have also been adjusted to align with the new date.”

The decision came barely 48 hours after the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah (rtd), led Bayelsa stakeholders on a courtesy visit to the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, in Abuja, demanding an adjustment in the date of the governorship election.

Jonah had premised the demand for an adjustment in the governorship poll’s date on the fact that the day clashed with Bayelsa’s yearly thanksgiving service which had been backed by law.

The thanksgiving service, according to the deputy governor, has the backing of the law and had been on for the past seven years.

A statement by INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, said the decision was taken “after a careful consideration of the appeals” during the commission’s regular weekly meeting held yesterday.