I Removed My Womb To Live Normal Life – Nse Ikpe Etim

Award winning Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe Etim, has opened up on why she is unable to have a child. According to the screen goddess, she had to remove her womb to live a normal life.

In Nigeria and many African countries, a woman without a child is seen as incomplete and it is even more traumatizing for celebrities who have fans to answer to well Nse has shared her struggle with fans at a recent event tagged ‘conversation with Nse’.

The actress explained that she was diagnosed with a condition called Adenomyosis whereby the inner lining of the uterus breaks through the muscle well of uterus. As a result she had to remove her womb.

According to our source she said “I was told I couldn’t have kids and so I had to have a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus) to make me have a life again and to stop going through what I was going through.

“I am literally telling women and men it really doesn’t matter if you can’t bear children, what really matters is what you would do to the world, for the universe.

However, rather than abandon her, Nse revealed that her husband was quite supportive despite the sad news. “Tears dropped and then my husband squeezed my hand it was reassuring, there was someone there and it was telling me that this is reality, my reality”.

Nse also admitted that she fell into depression knowing that she would not be able to have a child seeing as the African society taught her that she has to have a child to be appreciated. However, she thanked God that the hate from trolls have been unable to break her.