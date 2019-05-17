Gunmen Kidnap Five Oil Workers In Rivers

No fewer than five oil workers have been abducted by a group of gunmen, who invaded an operation site of an indigenous oil firm, Belemaoil in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The gunmen had accosted their victims while they were working on an oil installation on a high sea before whisking them away in a speedboat.

Reports indicated that the oil workers were seized within OML 55 operational area of the oil firm in Akuku-Toru.

According to our sources, the oil workers, who are contractors to Belemaoil, are personnel of the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) specialising in seismic data collection and analysis, and the BGP, a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

“Report says five oil workers have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen within the OML-55 operational area of an indigenous oil company, Belemaoil Producing Limited in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“The oil workers are personnel of a subsidiary of the NNPC, Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL) and a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation, BGP, who are contractors of Belemaoil.

“They were working at a site of ongoing seismic operation by Belemaoil when they were abducted on Monday, May 13, 2019. The report said the incident have been reported to the security agencies,” our sources added.

In his reaction, the Chairman, Kula Supreme Council of Traditional Rulers, King Kroma Eleki, decried the abduction of the oil workers, saying the action was callous and unacceptable.

The monarch described the ugly incident as detrimental to the growth of the area, and called for the immediate and unconditional release of the oil workers.

Eleki also expressed the need for improved security along the Kula waterways.

When contacted for comments, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident.

Omoni explained that the police have begun a manhunt for the hoodlums behind the abduction of the oil workers.

Promising that the victims would be released unhurt, Omoni, said, “We are aware of the incident. The state Commissioner of Police (Usman Belel) has ordered a serious manhunt to ensure that the victims are released unhurt and unconditionally.”