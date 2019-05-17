Fresh Gunmen Attacks Claim Six Lives In Taraba

At least six people have been confirmed killed and three others missing following fresh attacks in Taraba State between Wednesday and yesterday.

The attacks happened separately in Wukari and Donga local government areas of the state.

The Caretaker Chairman of Donga Local Government Council, Hon. Nashuka Ipeyen, told our correspondent in a telephone interview that three Jukun youths were killed on their way to Wukari and their vehicle containing bags of rice taken away by the attackers.

Ipeyen further explained that a Tiv man and two Jukuns were also killed in Donga, while three were missing following tension that greeted the killing of three youths from Donga who were on their way to Wukari.

Ipeyen noted that he was making frantic efforts to bring the situation under control, adding, “I am out now to talk to the people on the need to stop the killings.

“Many houses have been burnt and valuable property destroyed. This is unfortunate and we must stop this hostility.”

The President General of Tiv Cultural and Social Association, Chief Goodman Dahida, in a telephone interview said the attacks were carried out by armed robbers who had, on several occasions, blocked the said roads and caused mayhem on their victims.

Dahida dissociated the Tivs from the attack and called on security agencies to help fish out the criminals terrorising the area.

Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP David Misal, confirmed the attack, saying the Police were on top of the situation, adding that a manhunt on those that committed the crime has already commenced.

He noted that security agencies in the state will not rest until those who were behind the nefarious act were brought to book.