Frank Dismisses Alleged Coup Plot Against Buhari

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank has said that the recent claims by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government and the military that certain persons from the opposition were planning to overthrow the government were “false from the pit of hell”.

Frank challenged the military to conduct a thorough investigation and make the names of the said coup plotters public, if there was anything like that.

The Bayelsa-born opposition activist’s claim was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, where he further claimed that the military was fabricating lies so as to protect a stolen mandate given to Buhari ahead of the May 29 inauguration.

Frank revealed that, “there are evil plans to frame up the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, arrest him or assassinate him in a bid to protect the stolen mandate.”

He said that Buhari should have refused inauguration on May 29, as a man who claims to have integrity until the Supreme Court decides as he (Buhari) did in the case of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen.

While asking the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed to leave Atiku Abubakar alone, Frank said the APC-led government was now on panic mood, adding that the Waziri Adamawa was a democrat who has no history of political violence.

“It is on the know that APC government is doing everything possible to eliminate Atiku Abubakar in a bid to protect the stolen mandate. There is no peace for the election riggers.

“The military has suddenly turned to propaganda machine under the current administration but like I have said before, until the Supreme Court decides who actually won the last presidential election, the APC government will be an ‘illegal’ government after May 29.”

On the plan to borrow another $1billion Chinese loan, Frank said the APC-led government was gradually mortgaging the future of the unborn Nigerians, saying the President has not explained what he did with the $1billion withdrawn from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for security purpose.

“My question has always been, what has he been doing with all the loans so far collected ever since this government came to power? Where is the money they boasted to have recovered from the perceived looters? What about the huge money claimed to have been generated by the agencies of this government?