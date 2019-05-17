Foundation To Sponsor Four Athletes

An ex-athletics international, Mabel Madojiemu, last Tuesday in Lagos said she has awarded scholarship to four secondary school athletes in Edo for their superlative performances at a recent athletics competition.

Madojiemu told Tidesports source that the athletes —- two male and two female secondary school athletes —- would each enjoy a one-year scholarship programme.

The beneficiaries are Happiness Eshiemomoh of Hanana Group of Schools and Osato Osamuyi of lmaguero college, Liberty Azenakor of lgueben Grammar School and Paul Ovbokhan of St Mary Dedication School.

Madojiemu disclosed that the beneficiaries performed excellently at the first edition of the Princess Mabel Madojiemu Athletics Competition for Secondary Schools.

The competition was held at the University of Benin Sports Complex from May 6 to May 7, with no fewer than 15 schools presenting athletes.

Madojiemu, who is the founder of the athletics foundation overseeing the competition and award of scholarship, told Tidesports source the gesture was her way of giving back to the society.

“I got the motivation to give back to my state when I thought about my humble beginning to where I am now, with athletics playing a major role in my life achievements.

“Athletics opened the door to who, what and where I am today,” she said.

Madojiemu, who was a 400 metres athlete, said subsequent editions of the competition would be better, pointing out that there was always room for improvement.

“The next edition will be bigger than the first edition and I believe there’s big hope for Nigeria’s athletics in the future, judging by what I saw at the competition.

“I am so happy that the event was successful. Fifteen schools participated, while medals, trophies and exercise books were given to the lucky winners.

“Our Foundation is aimed at moulding discovered athletes by giving them education, coaching, mentoring, kits and financial incentives.’’