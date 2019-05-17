FG Demands Quality Job On Ogoni Clean-Up

The Federal Government has demanded that the contracting firms for the clean-up of oil spill in Ogoniland do a good job.

The Minister of Environment, Suleiman Zarma, made the call during the presentation of additional five to make it 21 contractors, who would be carrying out the remediation work in Ogoni project in Abuja.

He charged the companies to live up to government and people’s expectations, adding that oil exploration would not stop, but continue in the country.

The minister also told the contractors that there was need for them to maintain high standards on the clean up because “when people complain against government on the contractors, it will also affect us. So rise up to defend your companies and yourselves”.

He said government had put in place monitoring organs, such as United Nations (UN), parliament, civil society, independent sources and the Ogoni people.

Meanwhile, the project management consultant, Eric Onyeiwu, urged the firms to build operational offices at sites, stressing that government would not entertain shady job.

Onyeiwu added that the duration of work on Ogoni clean-up was six months, adding that there would be no extension.