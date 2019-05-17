EFCC Slams Naira Marley With 11 Charges

After being detained for over a week, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will on Monday formally dock Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley, before a Lagos Federal High Court over allegations of card theft and forgery.

In all, the anti-graft agency in the case marked FHC/L/178c/19, has slammed 11-count charge against the musician and his cohorts, many of who are now at large.

Details of the court papers obtained by The Tide source show that most of the charges border on use of forged or stolen access card to obtain money, offences, which are punishable by the Cyber Crimes Prohibition law of Nigeria.

Count One of the charges reads: “That you, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, aka Naira Marley and YadIsril (still at large) on or about the 26th day of November 2018, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired among yourselves to use access card No. 5264711020433662 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015 and punishable under section 32 of the same act.

Count Two reads: “That you, AzeezAdeshinaFashola, aka Naira Marley and YadIsril (still at large) on or about the 26th day of November 2018, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court attempted to use card No. 5264711020433662 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015 and punishable under section 32 of the same act.

Count three says: “That you, AzeezAdeshinaFashola, aka Naira Marley and Raze (still at large) on or about the 26th day of November 2018, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired among yourselves to use access card No. 42658840359191132 issued to persons other than you in a bid to obtain gain and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 27 (1) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, ETC) Act, 2015 and punishable under section 32 of the same act.