EFCC Explains Naira Marley, Zalatan, Others’ Arrest

The Economic and Finance Crimes Commission (EFCC) has explained why it arrest Naira Marley, real name Afeez Fashola. It also confirmed the arrest of Omoniyi Temidayo Rapheal, popularly knwn as Zlatan. Also arrested is Rahman Jago. The suspects are being held at the EFCC office in Lagos.

EFCC spokesman, Tony Orilade in a statement on Friday said they were picked up in connection with alleged case of internet faud and money laundering. “intelligent report had also linked them to cyber crime offences. They were arrested alongside Tiamin Abdulrahman, Kayode Adewunmi, Adeyanju Moses and Abubakar Musa.

Their arrest followed an early morning raid on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9 Gbangbola Street, Ikate, Lekki Lagos. “At the point of arrest, the commission found and recovered a number of items including laptops from the suspects, they have so far volunteered useful information about their involvement in alleged criminal activities even as investigations continued

Marley some days ago called on Nigerians to pray for Yahoo boys rather than condemn them. In a viral video, the ‘Issa Goal’ crooner said yahoo boys are the reason many circulates to common man. He has somehow become an advocate for cyber crime, popularly known as yahoo-yahoo as he even bashed other celebrities who tried to go against his views.

It all started when popular singer Simi discouraged yahoo boys from listening to her music, then Marley took it upon himself to call the singer out as well as raise yahoo boys. On one of his instagram live videos the singer urged Nigerians to pray for the yahoo boys because they make money circulate and not the politicians.

He said: “All you guys, all the money in your pocket, all the money you spend, you think it is the government that is making the money go round?, you better sit down and pray for yahoo boys, if they stop yahoo the more it will not pass you guys. The money will go like this, from Obasanjo to Tinubu, from Tinubu to Mr. Japa, you think, me I need yahoo?, I make money from my music.

Interestingly, despite Naira Marley’s views on fraud being controversial, the singer has several fans who support his message and he recently released a track titled “Am I a Yahoo Boy”? featuring Zlatan Ibile.

In other views, it was reported that Naira Marley called out Veteran rapper Rugged man for describing him as an upcoming artiste Marley went on instagram live to drag Ruggedman, in his out bursts he called the rapper a moron and addressed the rumour of him sleeping with 9ice’s wife which broke up their marriage.