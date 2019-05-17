Declare Emergency On Okpanam-Asaba Road, NUJ Tells Okowa

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, has appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to declare a state of emergency on Okpanam road in the Asaba capital territory, revoke the contract and give it to a competent contractor.

The NUJ, in a statement made available to the press and endorsed by the chairman and secretary of the council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu and Comrade Churchill Oyowe, respectively, said that the Okpanam road, particularly the Okpanam axis had been under construction for over eight years without completion.

The statement described the state of Okpanam road as an embarrassment to the Asaba capital territory and an impediment to the promotion of the road projects embarked upon and completed by the government of Okowa in Okpanam.

It said that Okpanam road was too strategic to the Asaba capital territory to be left at the pace work had been going on, saying observation over the years indicated that whenever the contractor made two steps forward, the flood would drag the progress backward by three steps blaming the trend on the inconsistent progression of work by the contracting firm handling the road.

According to the NUJ, work had stopped for some time now and the rainy season would soon enter its peak period, stressing that the progress made in recent times before the stoppage of work might come under serious threat as experienced in the past.