Communication Expert Wants ICT Centre In Rivers Community

The people of Bille Kingdom in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, have reiterated the need for the establishment of a standard Information Collection Technology (ICT) centre in the area.

They also highlighted the availability of internet and communication facilities at subsidised prices.

The Team Leader of Information and Communication Development Committee, Mr. Mac-Inoma Diri stated this while presenting a report at the two-day Bille Kingdom Development Summit 2019 and unveiling of the Kingdom Development Blueprint Agenda 2040 held in Port Harcourt, recently.

Diri said the importance of internet and telephone services for the people of

Bille Kingdom cannot be over emphasized as it would help the kingdom to develop more, adding that Bille should have more cyber café and telephone facilities for effective information and communication among the people at home and those in diaspora.

He said to achieve this goal, there should be immediate replication of telephone masts in all satellite villages to cover the area with GSM networks, and appealed to oil services firms and other companies to provide Wifi and communication services to the Bille territory.

The Team Leader however enjoined the people to embrace the world of ICT, Broadcasting and Journalism in order to reduce the death of communication personnel, stressing that they should develop a positive image for Bille Kingdom.

Diri lamented that it is not easy for people in two villages to chat via GSM or the social media, stressing that by 2030, every adult in Bille should have an email/ Wifi facilities available for users during holidays and festive periods, and there should also be constant electricity supply.

“Revive Bille Radio project to replace the town crier, improved transportation services”.

Collins Fiberesima