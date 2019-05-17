Coach Rues Abia Warriors’ Poor Performance

The 2018/2019 NPFL season has been described as a very bad one for Abia Warriors and its players by a member of the technical crew, Adebayo Abiodun.

A visibly sad Abiodun expressed his disappointment in a chat with Tidesports source, noting that the plan for the season was to be at the top level and not struggle all through.

“I would say that the season has not been that good. The season is just starting for me as a player. We have not really had a good season for a while but since the last three games, we are going back to the real Abia Warriors that people used to know.”

Abia Warriors have lost nine matches in 19 games this season, the second-worst record in pool B of the NPFL and would need to win their remaining three matches to keep hopes of their NPFL status alive.