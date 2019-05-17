Chinese Have Illegally Annexed 485 Hectares Of Our Land -Ogun Communities

Igbesa and Ejila communities in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Areas of Ogun have called on President MohammaduBuhari and Governor IbikunleAmosun to save them from the Chinese encroaching on their lands.

The community leaders and land owners told newsmen during a visit to the communities that over 485 hectares of farmland had so far been destroyed by the Chinese.

The leaders said that all efforts to caution the Chinese investors not to exceed the area marked for the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone had failed.

Chairman, Land Owners Committee of Igbesaland, Mr. Solomon Ajose, told newsmen that they had no issues with the Chinese investors until 2017 when they began to seek for more lands.

Ajose said that when the community leaders approached the Chinese on their actions, they threatened to deal with them, while referring to the 1977 acquisition.

“This issue started in 2017, when one of us, KabiruAjayi, together with Manager of Ogun-Guangdong, Daniel Sheu, came to say that government had acquired our lands and we told them that our lands were not acquired.

“They were making reference to 1977 Acquisition and we told them that the 1977 acquisition did not extend to Igbesa, it ended at OPIC in Agbara area.

“These people are still laying claim to that 1977 acquisition and Igbesa is not mentioned in the gazette. Truly, Ogun State Government came here through a former Deputy Governor, Badru, who negotiated with the community.

“What the community gave them was 250 hectares for the establishment of Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone and that record is currently in Bureau of Lands.”

Ajose added: “They went further to a community called Ejila comprising of 12 villages, in that area one of the sons called Commissioner Akinremi, negotiated with the community who gave them 400 hectares.

“Those were the parcels of land given to the Ogun State Government and that was what they now gave to Ogun-Guangdong for the establishment of their company.

“But in 2018, some persons from the community, in connivance with the management of the Ogun-Guangdong, came in with bulldozers and cleared all our cash crops, food crops and any other thing that brought us income.

“The communities of Ejila and Igbesa are majorly farmers, we live on farming, we train our children through school from proceeds of farming, and our parents were farmers.

“Our only hope of survival has been cut off, dashed; we are in a bad situation in Igbesa here. Money is not coming in and you are not ready to go into robbery and other crimes,’’ Ajose said.

He said that though the community was not against the government of Ogun acquiring lands for public ventures, it should be done the right way and that the communities should be shareholders in such business ventures.

According to him, the land was not meant for commercial purposes and that is the business agreement between Ogun and the China firm, then the community should gain from public establishment like hospitals and tertiary institutions.

He said: “The 1,210 hectares the Chinese are encroaching into was not given to them. So far, no deliberations, consultations or compensation has been paid to the real land owners and we are not requesting for their compensation.

“Let them remain in the one given to them. Whereas the land given to Ogun-Guangdong is still lying fallow at Ejila, they are here to take what we use for farming.

“Leave our 485 hectares of land for farming to us. We appeal to President Buhari and Ogun government to caution these Chinese people because they are using policemen to harass us,’’ he said.

Mr. Adebayo Akinola, a Food Technologist, who had 21 acres of land and 10 acres of cassava plantation already destroyed by the Chinese, said that it was worth over N10million.