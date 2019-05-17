CCD Lauds NASS For Gazetting National Disability Act

The Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD) has commended the leadership of the National Assembly for gazetting the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018.

Mr David Anyaele, executive director of CCD said this on Thursday in a statement in Abuja, saying that with the gazetting of the act as part of the laws in Nigeria, it could be easily sited in law courts.

“We must recognise that the passage of the bill into an Act was in fulfillment of Nigeria’s obligation to the international community and the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

“We therefore commend the 8th National Assembly for passing, transmitting and now gazetting the law, making it easier to be cited in any competent courts of law,” he said.

NAN recalls that the Act was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Jan. 23 after protracted campaigns by persons with disabilities.

Anyaele noted that to ensure that the purpose of the act which is for the full integration of persons with disabilities into the society, the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) must be speedily established.

He noted that the commission is paramount because it is vested with responsibilities for provisions on education, health care, social, economic and civil rights of PWDs.

He urged the federal government to take urgent steps to ensure quick implementation of the act.

“The first step expected from government is the establishment of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities as provided in part 7, section 31 of the National Disability Act.

“The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture needs to take urgent action to ensure the full implementation of part 1, section 2 of the Act.

“It provides that the ministry shall make provisions for promotion of awareness regarding the rights, respect and dignity of persons with disabilities; capabilities, achievements and contributions of persons with disabilities to the society,” he said.