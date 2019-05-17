ASUU Condemns Kidnap Of Professor In Osun

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife chapter, has condemned the abduction of one its members, Professor A.O. Adegbehingbe, by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The Chairman of the union in the institution, Comrade Adeola Egbedokun, made the condemnation at a press conference yesterday at Ile-Ife.

Our correspondent recalls that Adegbehingbe, a senior lecturer in the Department of Orthopedic, Surgery and Traumatology, was abducted on 5th May, 2019, at Apomu axis of Ife- Ibadan Expressway while returning from Lagos with his family.

Egbedokun described the abduction as unfortunate and sad, saying such act is barbaric and a crime against humanity.

He called on the Federal Government to take the state of insecurity in Nigeria seriously and protect the lives and property of innocent Nigerians.

According to him, “ASUU OAU regrettably acknowledged the degree of fear, trepidation and anxiety pervading the atmosphere under which academic staff, students and other members of the university community are now going about their duties at the Obafemi Awolowo University.

“This is an unwelcome development capable of lowering the morale of workers and destroying academic, teaching and research activities.

“We have equally observed that the act is not new in Nigeria, it’s upsurge and gradual incursion in Osun state, hitherto celebrated as one of the peaceful states in Nigeria is indeed worrisome.

“This should ordinarily be a thing of serious concern to the Governor of the state, Mr Gboyega Oyeyola, the Commissioner of Police and all stakeholders.