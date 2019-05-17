Assemblies Of God Re-Elects Leader

The Superintendent, Rivers District of Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rev Dr Daddy Ibulubo, has been re-elected for another three year term

Dr Ibulubo who polled 194 votes out of 264 total votes cast at the nominating ballot emerged winner of the election conducted during the Triennial Council of the District in Port Harcourt.

Recall that Dr Daddy Ibulubo was first elected District Superintendent in 2010 for a three year term and has since maintained the position for the Fourth time on the nominating ballot.

Also elected were: Dr Isaac Abraham, Assistant District Superintendent, Dr Clifford Sampson as secretary; and Dr Samuel Onyegbu as Treasure, while Revs, Ibitroko Mann Braide, Eli Amamina and Wilcox Ubulom were elected Presbyters.

The General Superintendent, Assemblies of God Nigeria, Dr Chidi Okoroafor presided over the Council.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the election, Dr Ibulubo described his election as an act of God and a confidence vote of the constituents and commended Pastors and members of Assemblies of God Nigeria, Rivers District for reposing confidence in him to pilot the affairs of the District for another term.

The District Superintendent said the task of building the Kingdom of God was a collective effort, noting that as uphill as the task of leadership, cooperation makes it easy.

He promised to ensure that the seven member presbytery which he leads would justify the mandate of the district and called for the usual support and cooperation.

Earlier, the Vice Chairman of the Triennial Council, Rev Joseph Okafor in his message titled: “Whose Trademark Are You?” had urged Christians to flee from evil.

Rev Okafor said the judgment of God is inevitable for those who turn down opportunity of allowing God take rule over their lives while they lived on the earth.

The man of God who also is the Lagos District Superintendent of Assemblies of God Nigeria, blamed the prevailing social vices on the lack of values.

According to him, the only way forward was value rebirth and obedience to the word of God.

Igbiki Benibo