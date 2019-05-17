Apapa Gridlock: NPA, APM Capital Sign Pact …Set To Extend Barges To Epe

As part of its efforts towards finding lasting solutions to the Apapa gridlock, the management of Nigeria Ports Authority(NPA), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with APM Capital to extend the use of barges to evacuate containers from the Ports beyond Ikorodu to Epe.

Speaking when she received a team of AP Moller Capital on Wednesday, Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director, NPA, said the problem of Apapa Access Road seemed intractable because of a decade of decadence which caused by a multiplicity of problems.

Usman recalled that NPA had made several efforts including contributing N1.8billion to rehabilitate the road as well as coming up with call-up system, which would soon be upgraded to be electronically.

She asserted that NPA would continue to consult with stakeholders across all levels, adding that provision of infrastructure is crucial for sustainable ports operations.

Usman further assured that NPA would build on the synergy that exists with stakeholders.

She also commended the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Rotimi Amaechi, the Board of Directors of NPA, and the management of APM Capital.

Responding, Senior Investment Advisor of APM Capital, Fleming Dalgaard assured that a Jetty and Truck Park would be constructed to facilitate the movement of cargo with barges from the port.

He added that technical capital, competence, experienced, financial capacity and other required resources would be provided.

Dalgaard commended open method of administration by the management of NPA, saying that such transparency and efficiency were part of the quality that excites them to come forward for the signing of the MoU.