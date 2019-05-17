Akwa Ibom PDP Inaugurates Election Review Committee

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Akwa Ibom State Chapter, has inaugurated an Election Review Committee to look into all cases of assaults and injuries suffered by its members during the elections period.

In a statement signed by the party’s Assistant Publicity Secretary in the state, Hon. Kenneth Nyong, and made available to journalists in Uyo yesterday, the party also mandated members of the state Executive Committee to collate evidence of such injuries and submit same to the committee within three days from the date of inauguration of the committee.

The members of the committee included: Hon. SunyiekekereInokon – Chairman, Mr Harrison Ekpo – Member, Comrade IniEmemobong – Member, Barr Dave Amah – Member, MrsMmemeAkpabio – Member, All Senatorial chairmen – Members

The statement read in part, the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has inaugurated an election review committee with a task to review the activities of the party before, during and after the general elections.

“The committee is tasked with the responsibility of attending to all cases of assaults and injuries suffered by Party members during the election.”