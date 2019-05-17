Activist Makes Case For Restructuring

One major hiccup to the political development of Nigeria has been ascribed to failure to restructure the country on fairness and equity.

Foremost activitist and sports personality, Rev. Sokari Soberekon made the assertion during a chat with The Tide on Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

Rev. Soberekon insists that restructuring remains the pivot on which development and peace can be achieved nationwide.

He said, ” without restructuring of this country we have not started”.

The activist said it was an aberration for one section of the country to dominate others even when they are equal.

As a champion of the development of Niger Delta, Rev. Soberekon decried that the region has not fully benefitted from its resources, as he stressed that what the country needs now is to give regions the right to manage their resources and pay tax to the central government.

For Rivers State, the activist recommended an agricultural rejuvenation scheme such that it will be driven at the local areas by traditional rulers.

Soberekon believed that agriculture remain a key sector that can be used to generate employment and ensure food security.

Urging President Buhari to see all parts of the country as his constituency, the foremost sports personality advised that one way the president will leave legacy is to shun tribal sentiments and carry every part along.

He advised youths to shun all forms of violence and embrace peace, as he assured that non-violent agitation for justice will in the long run bring dividends for the region.