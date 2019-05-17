Abductors Yet To Release Broadcaster Three Months After

A seasoned broadcaster, working with the Cross River State Broadcasting Corporation (CRBC) Radio/TV services, Mr Peter Etim aka ‘godfather’ who was abducted over three months ago is yet to regain his freedom.

MrEtim was kidnapped in the early hours of Friday in the month of February while going to work at the station IBB in Calabar, Cross River State capital. The victim was abducted in front of his house by unknown gunmen before 6am.

A staff of the station who pleaded for anonymity said “He was the one on morning duty the day he was kidnapped. Suspected kidnappers captured him while he drove out of his house in Calabar South local government area of Cross River State.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday, the General Manager (GM) of Sparkling FM, MrEffiongNyong lamented the situation and said, “I am yet to ascertain that he is dead. I wish he is alive, over 3 Months in the kidnapper’s dane, no serious talk about him, no serious talk regarding his sudden disappearance.

“I fear for this society, I fear for us all, I fear for the children that are coming up. ‘It is sad, it is unfortunate, it’s condemnable, it is shocking, that could happen before our eyes and we are all watching very helplessly.