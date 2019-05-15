Youth Leader Assures Firms Of Peace

The National President of Andoni Youth Coalition, Hon. Mkpon Amon Ijong Ama, has pledged the sup port of Andoni youths towards peaceful resolution of all crises with companies operating in Andoni. Hon. Ijong Ama who said this in an interview with newsmen in Port Harcourt while reacting to the failed attempts by some persons to picket the corporate office of Amini Petroleum Development Company in Port Harcourt said that youths from Andoni had decided to be peaceful and law abiding as far as relationship with oil companies are concerned.

The youths who criticized the planners of the aborted protest at Amini further said that the planners were driven by greed and selfishness.

He noted that at this time when the entire state was yearning for peace and development, calling people out for protest would not be in the interest of the state.

According to him, the youths will adopt dialogue in the resolution of all crises in their areas and warned mischief makers to desist from using innocent youths to gain their selfish end.

He said that Amini petroleum development company had already unlined plans in its environmental impact assessment development to improve relations with its host communities through infrastructural dev elopement projects.