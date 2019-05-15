‘Wike’s Olive Branch Shows Focused, True Leadership’

A member of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Christopher Wonodi, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for offering an olive branch to opposition political parties in the state, saying such move can only come from a focused and true leader.

This is as the monarch expressed the optimism that the Governor will complete the remaining development projects he started, focus on youth development and general empowerment as he prepares for his inauguration for a second term in office on May 29.

Chief Christopher Nnanna Wonodi, who is the Eze Mbam Abali X11, Eze Risioha in Rebisi, Port Harcourt, made the call during an exclusive chat with The Tide in the Rivers State capital at the weekend.

According to him, “You will agree with me that the Governor is very focused going by his people-oriented projects and his large heart to accommodate people. Although there are few of the projects he is yet to complete. I am sure that he will complete them and even deliver more in his second tenure.

“We all know that he (the Governor) was faced with a lot of distractions from the opposition. But thank God all that is over after he was declared winner of the last Governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), an election he won by a landslide victory.

“As a matter of fact, this is why people love Governor Nyesom Wike because while some people are making the place uncomfortable for him, he keeps waxing stronger. So let me say that the acceptance of the olive branch by the opposition parties is good. It is a welcome development.

“They (the opposition) should know that there is time for everything as recorded in Ecclesiastes. They have fought a war, so to speak and now the war is over. Everybody should come together, like they have agreed, they should be sincere in supporting the Governor and make the state move forward,” he noted.

The monarch observed that the people need to be engaged, while expressing worry over the recent spate of cult related activities in some parts of the State; pointing out that it was in the light of these and general insecurity that the Governor met with traditional rulers and other stakeholders recently to chart a new regime of peace aimed at attracting investment and bring more development to the state.

“So we are calling on these boys to stop all these mindless killings and related vices because these are ill wind that blow nobody any good. There must be respect for human life. We need the government to concentrate and work for the state to be safe so that companies can also spring up and provide employment opportunities.

“I believe that his second tenure will focus well on human capital development and empowerment of our people. But our people should learn to be patient. Again it is not just empowerment by doling out monies. People, especially the youths must be ready to work and do something meaningful to be useful to themselves and society.”

Dennis Naku