Wike’s 2nd Term Inauguration: RSG Unveils Activities …Wike Pledges Focus On Security, Agriculture

The Rivers State Government has confirmed that preparations are now in top gear to ensure a befitting second term inauguration of Chief Nyesom Wike as governor of Rivers State and Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo as Deputy Governor of Rivers State, on May 29, 2019.

It would be recalled that May 29, 2019 would also mark the 4th anniversary in office of the Wike administration.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah, yesterday, indicated that the events would start on Thursday, 23rd May, 2019, with a variety night with the governor at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre at 7pm.

“This will be followed Friday, 24th May, 2019 by a novelty football match at Sharks Stadium at 4pm.

“A Thanksgiving Church Service will come up on Saturday, 25th May, 2019 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium (formerly Liberation Stadium), Port Harcourt at 9am,” the statement said.

According to the statement, “A public lecture and book presentation will hold on Monday, 27th May, 2019 at Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt at 10am

“On Wednesday 29th May, 2019, the Inauguration will hold at Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt at 10am while the Inaugural/4th Anniversary Banquet (restricted to invited guests) will take place later in the evening at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Port Harcourt at 7pm,” Okah added.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has advised the numerous beneficiaries of the various Rivers State interest-free loans to be prudent with the money given to them to advance and expand their businesses in order to improve their living conditions.

This advise was given in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Barrister Emma Okah, in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

According to Okah, so much was expected of the beneficiaries of the traders and young entrepreneurs loan scheme because the bedrock of any economy was the active participation of small scale players in the economic chain of any society.

The commissioner explained that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike believed that the private sector should be encouraged and given a boost to drive certain sectors of the economy as it was impossible to engage everybody in the public sector of the state.

“It is for this reason that the state government approved the interest-free N500million doctors’ loan; N100million monthly revolving interest-free loan to civil servants; N200million revolving interest-free loan to traders and young entrepreneurs”, Okah said.

“The successful performance of these loans will give the necessary vigour and translate to a positive economic growth for the good of the people and our state”, Okah added.

It would be recalled that the state government had earlier paid the sum of N500million to women petty traders to support their businesses.

Similarly, the governor had also given some N200,000 to N300,000 to each of the traders at the Fruit Garden Market in D/Line area of Port Harcourt, whose shops were razed by fire late last year.

Some of the traders, who were affected by the inferno got higher grant while he government also gave financial support to those who trade along the road and were not affected by the unfortunate fire outbreak.

Meanwhile,the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has stated that his administration would focus on security and agriculture during his second term.

Addressing journalists after projects’ inspection, last Monday, Wike added that his administration would also continue to develop the education and health sectors.

The governor said, “We believe that security is important and we believe that agriculture is key to making sure that we take our youths away from the streets.

“While we are continuing with education and health, security, agriculture and environmental sanitation will be given priority attention.

“Port Harcourt must not continue the way it is. People trading on the streets make Port Harcourt dirty. Cleaning up the city will be a special project. We will not allow Port Harcourt to continue to be dirty.”

Wike said that his administration would be very decisive on stopping street trading in the state capital and its environs.

The governor said during his first term, the administration started from the beginning because it was laying foundation which was absent at the time he took over.

Wike inspected the Real Madrid Football Academy, Judges’ Quarters and the Fruit Garden Market.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work done at the project sites, adding that the projects would be commissioned after his inauguration for the second term.

The governor took out time during the projects’ inspection to interact with school children near the Real Madrid Football Academy and the Fruit Garden Market.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has sacked the Commissioner of Power, Hon Shedrach Chukwu.

The governor directed the sacked commissioner to submit all government documents and property in his possession to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Power.

This was contained in a statement by the Governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, last Monday evening.

It would be recalled that the governor had before now, suspended some commissioners, including those of works, finance, among others, for non-performance.

He had also sacked some for the same reason, warning that his administration would not tolerate appointed officials who were not ready to deliver on their assigned mandates to meet the yearnings of Rivers people.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana