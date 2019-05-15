US Embassy Suspends Dropbox Process For Visa Renewal

The U.S. Embassy says effective from the close of business yesterday, May 14, the U.S. Mission to Nigeria will indefinitely suspend interview waivers for visa renewals, otherwise known as the “Dropbox” process.

According to it, visa applications will no longer be accepted by DHL in Nigeria.

However, those who had already submitted their passports via “Dropbox” to DHL for processing either at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or the Consulate General office in Lagos, will not be impacted by this change.

“All applicants in Nigeria seeking a nonimmigrant visa to the U.S. must apply online.

“They will be required to appear in person at the U.S. Embassy in Abuja or U.S. Consulate General in Lagos to submit their application for review.

“Applicants must appear at the location they specified when applying for the visa renewal.

“Processing of diplomatic and official (A, G, and NATO class) visa applications will continue unchanged,’’ the statement said.