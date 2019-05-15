Urban Renewal: Estate Surveyor Harps On Effective Waste Disposal

A prominent estate surveyor and former National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers, Mr Emmanuel Mark has underscored need to ensure an effective waste disposal method as a way to improve urban renewal plans of government.

In an exclusive chat with The Tide, Mark suggested the need to commercialise refuse disposal methods in order to inject efficiency.

He pointed out that once the refuse disposal is made into a revenue earner for the government, the people will improve on their attitude towards indiscriminate waste dumping.

“All over the world people pay for such services. In Lagos and Abuja people pay for refuse management. I will advise the people to do what they are supposed to do to make the city clean,” Mark stated.

Aside refuse, he also suggested the need for effective water provision such that every (property) building will be connected to public water.

The former sState Chairman of NIESV explained that the beauty for every city lies in basic amenities to boost development.

He believes that public water is safe and well processed than private boreholes and will reduce hassles involved in installing or digging water for privately owned properties.

“All you need is to connect to public water as a house owner and it will save you cost. In addition, government can use it to control building construction,” he added.