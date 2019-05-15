Uko Faults Ooni’s Claim On Igbo, Yoruba Ancestry

The founder of Igbo Youth Movement, IYM, and Secretary-General of the Eastern Consultative Assembly, Evangelist Elliot Ugochukwu-Uko, has faulted the claim by the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, that the Yoruba and Igbo share a common ancestry.

Speaking with newsmen, Ugochukwu-Uko claimed that the Ooni was sent by a “political lion” from Lagos State to insult the people of the South-East by stating that Yoruba and Igbo share the same ancestry.

He lamented that after Igbo were humiliated during the just-concluded elections in Lagos State, the political lion sent the monarch to woo and deceive people of the South-East ahead of the 2023 elections. Recall that the Ooni of Ife had recently said the ancestors of the Igbos were buried in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

He had said: “We have to say the truth and the truth must set us all free, we are blood brothers. We should be inseparable. Please feel at home in Yorubaland and respect your Yoruba brothers and sisters too.

“We still have House of Igbo right in this palace till date. We call it Ile Igbo up till now. Our ancestors are buried and transfigured there. That is where kolanut was first discovered and nurtured.

“The Igbos are still the biggest consumers and users of Kolanut which is only planted in Yorubaland till date. Can the Igbos do without kolanut?

“The ancient Igbo house is one of the most sacred places in this palace till date. One of my brother kings – Aka Arogundabi from Iremo quarters saw the mysteries of house of Igbo (Aka-ri-Igbo). Till date, Akarigbo of Remoland still sees house of Igbo as a common heritage of his forebears.”