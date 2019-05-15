Treating Pain Naturally (1)

Pain is a thief. It can rob you of your livelihood, friends, marriage, happiness and even your personality. If left unattended to, it can steal your days and rights, until the world has become meaningless to you.

One can even become a prisoner of pain, when one begins to manage or endure pains from month to month. Researchers have confined pains into two categories: Recurrent and chronic pain.

Infact chronic pain is a leading cause of lost workdays around the world. For instance, in the United Kingdom, 119 million days are lost to back pain alone according to one study.

Experts believe that pain subsist because it has been seen as a mere smokescreen of arthritis, cancer, or trauma rather than what it’s – a serious consequential health issue in its own right.

The second big reason why pain has remained unabated is that most people find it difficult to get adequate pain relief and most times confine themselves to one or two until the pain gets out of hand.

Before you can give pain the treatment it deserves, you have to understand what’s and why you have it. Normally, pain plays a valuable role in our overall health. Medical experts liken it to an alarm system for the body. When skin cartilage muscle or other tissue is injured, peripheral nerves in the area send a shrieking signal to the spinal card. That is why you pull your hand away from a burning fire.

All pain signals ultimately land in the brain, where they trigger some feelings or memories aimed at protecting your body from further harm.

With chronic pain, however, the alarm continues to ring even when the physical danger has passed- somewhere along the line, maybe near the initial injury, maybe in the spinal card or brain – the alarm system has broke down. What researchers have only recently come to understand is the prolonged exposure to the screaming pain and the damage it does to the body. The truth of the matter is that each time we feel pain, there are changes that occur that tend to amplify our experience of pain. And that is it’s a mistake to ignore or under treat severe pain.

Based on this revelation, it’s important to examine types of pain one by one (a) Headaches can be triggered by all sorts of things – stress, caffeine, alcohol, bright lights and dusty air. (b) Back pain can be caused by shift of discs at the backbone or sitting for too long. (c) fibromyalgia – muscular pain or pain from the skeletal system (d) Osteoarthritis – pains from joints (e) Neuropathy: is usually pain from nerve damage. Often caused by diseases such as diabetes, HIV/AIDS, cancer or shingles.

Children also experience pain but differently than adults.

According to research, infants don’t have memory of their pains because they are developing their nervous system, but they actually experience pain more intensely than adults.

Nonetheless, while drugs are important in treating pains, adopting a holistic approach by using herbs and other alternative methods have over the years helped in pain management