Senate Threatens To Shut Bet9ja

The Senate yesterday threatened to shut down Bet9ja office if the company fails to honour its invitation for a second time.

Speaking in Abuja during the verification of Loto companies with license to operate in Nigeria, Chairman, Senate committee on youth and sport, Senator Obinna Ogba, PDP, Ebonyi, who noted that it was unfortunate that Bet9a refused to honour their invitation, said, “Clerk, write to Bet9ja again. If they did not honour your our invitation again, we will ask the National Lottery Commission to seal their offices.”

Senator Ogba who noted that the Senate was making efforts to assist the lottery commission to generate money for the federal government, said,” We wanted to see bet9ja. They can’t run away,”

According to Senator Ogba, their verification followed series of complains against the betting companies, adding that some do not even have offices while others have not been making remittances to the government.

He said that while verifying, about 20 betting companies that honoured Senate invitation, “some got the licenses but they are not operating. The new regulation only gives them one year to start operations.”