‘RSG Resolute To Fight Crime’

The Rivers State Government says it is resolute in fighting crime and those behind them head on.

The State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike stated this while inaugurating the Rivers State Justice Sector Reform Team at the NBA House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, Governor Wike said the inauguration of the Justice Sector Reform Team is in tandem with the resolution of the State Government to bring to the barest minimum all forms of criminality in the State.

According to him Government has been consulting with the different sectors of justice administration in the state, noting that Government recently met with the Judiciary Law Officers and security agencies to brainstorm on the way forward in the administration of justice.

Governor Wike said the Team would close all loopholes created by administrative lapses due to the different command structures in the sector which are often parallel.

The State Chief Executive thanked the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC) of the European Union and the British Council for their participation in the inaugural work shop to prepare members of the team for the task ahead.

In his address, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor said the State Government has put several measures in place to ensure that justice gets to all, stressing that Government has continued to work with the police and the court for prison decongestion.

While noting that the justice delivery system in the state is poised for greater service delivery, the Attorney General disclosed that the State Ministry of Justice has created the Office of the Public Defendant to defend indigent members of the public as part of efforts to give succour to the less privileged members of the public.

In his goodwill message, the National Programme Manager of Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC), Danladi Plang thanked the Rivers State Government for the opportunity to partner with Government in the inauguration of the Rivers State Justice Sector Reform Team.

According to him, the British Council has been working in the Justice sector in Nigeria since the year 2002 with the establishment of the first Team in Jigawa State in 2003, noting that Rivers State is the 29th Team so far established.