PDP Slams APC On Choice Of N’Assembly Presiding Officers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives Congress (APC) that the ruling party does not have the sole right to produce all the presiding officers for the Ninth National Assembly

While the ruling APC said it was within the right of its members in the National Assembly to occupy the positions, the PDP is contesting that the right to produce the presiding officers is open to all political parties.

Speaking with our correspondent in Abuja on Monday, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said National Assembly members-elect were at liberty to choose anybody to lead them.

Ologbondiyan said, “The APC leaders do not understand the workings of the parliament; that is the truth.

“The constitution provides that National Assembly members will elect among themselves presiding and deputy presiding officers; so it is not a party affair.

“Just like the majority party has the right to provide majority positions, we have the right to minority positions. The party has not taken any position as regards zoning; we will do that at the right time.”

Ologbondiyan said that the ruling party was entitled to only four positions, just like the PDP.

But reacting, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said the PDP would have its fingers burnt if it nursed such “senseless” ambition.

He said, “It doesn’t make sense, Nigerians won’t elect you in as the majority then you give the leadership positions to the minority. It has never happened in any proper democracy. It is absolute nonsense.

“The PDP might be up to a game, it is allowed in democracy. But what is most important is that at the end of the day, the right thing will be done.”