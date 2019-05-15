Osinbajo Condemns Bribes For Licences, Passports, Clearing Of Goods

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says there is no reason why any Nigerian should give bribe to law enforcement agents whether for obtaining drivers licenses, passports or to clear goods at the ports.

Osinbajo spoke yesterday in Abuja while declaring open the anti-corruption conference tagged “Collaborative Approach to Eradicating the Evils of Corruption in Nigeria.’’

The conference was organised by the Office of the Vice President and the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC).

Quoting Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Osinbajo said Nigeria’s 2030 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) could be up to 534 billion dollars higher if it reduced corruption.

He said it did not matter how much revenue a country made or how transformative its plans were; corruption would ensure that the majority of the people did not benefit from it or simply truncate the plan.

According to him, in spite the highest oil revenues in Nigeria’s history, debt doubled and poverty figures rose as a result of corruption.

He said that the administration was not slightly deluded into thinking that it had won the battle against corruption as it was tackling grand corruption first.

“ By that we mean the stealing of huge public resources directly from the treasury; usually at the highest levels of executive authority; and the stealing of budgeted funds through various schemes.’’

He said that the enforcement of Treasury Single Account(TSA), the Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit, and even ensuring that most civil servants were on the IPPIS electronic platform had helped greatly to control official theft of public funds.