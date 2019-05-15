NRA Suspends, Investigates Referees

The refereeing association has moved swiftly to sanction match officials of the MFM vs. Remo Stars tie on allegedly making poor decisions

The Nigeria Referee Association (NRA) has pointed at the Matchday 19 referees for the Nigeria Professional Football League match between MFM and Remo Stars , deciding that the referees should be excluded from match appointments for the rest of the season.

The body disclosed that the centre referee, AuwalRabiu (Zamfara) and Chris Agbagbatu (Delta) have been placed on indefinite suspension until the determination of their roles in the game for the South West derby played at the Agege Stadium last Sunday. Referee Emmanuel Alpine (Benue) will also to be investigated.

The NRA signed the following press release by Publicity Secretary, Kelechi Mejuobi.

“I have been directed to issue the statement that the referees for the Week 19 NPFL in Lagos; MFM vs Remo Stars have been relaxed from further appointments pending final determination of their cases,” the statement reads.

It stated: “The centre referee and the Assistant Referee 2 have been placed on indefinite suspension for now.”

The top-flight game between MFM and Remo Stars eventually ended 1-1. Victor Chidume scored the opening goal in the 23rd minute for the Sky Blue Stars before Akanni Elijah scored the equaliser for the Olukoya Boys in the 60th minute.