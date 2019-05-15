Navy Arrests Nine Foreigners With Suspected Stolen Petrol

The Nigerian Navy yesterday said it arrested nine foreign nationals with two boats containing over 25,000 liters of stolen petrol around Nigeria-Benin border in Lagos State.

The Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Commodore Ibrahim Shettima, told newsmen in Lagos that the arrests were made between May 10 and 12.

“On May 12 at about 18:00hrs, a naval boat on routine patrol along Nigeria Benin Republic border intercepted 2 boats conveying a total of 85 x 250 Liter drums and another 150 X 25 Liter plastic cans suspected to be containing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“This is believed to have been stolen from NNPC pipeline laid on the Atlas Cove Island.

“As at the time of the intercept, the two boats had a total of nine crew members comprising of one Ghanaian and eight Beninoise.

“Investigation into the matter is ongoing with the view to unraveling their local collaborators and accordingly, the vehicles and exhibits are in own custody and would be handed over to prosecuting agencies,” he said.

According to him, naval men also on May 10 discovered two trucks containing 200 empty jerrycans and five trucks with 70 empty jerrycans at Akaraba and Abule Glass areason Atlas Cove Island, respectively.

“Although, no suspects were found at the scene, it is believed that the empty plastic cans were prepared for usage in storing illegally siphoned PMS from the Nigerian National Petroleum Cooporation (NNPC) pipelines,” he said.