N6.9bn Fraud: Absence Of EFCC Counsel Stalls Fayose’s Trial

A Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday adjournd until May 21, the trial of a former Governor of Ekiti State, AyodeleFayose, facing N6.9 billion fraud charges.

Justice MojisolaOlatoregun stood down the case for one hour to wait for the prosecution counsel, Mr.Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), when the case was first called at 1.00p.m.

After the court waited for one hour but the prosecutor did not show up, the court adjourned the case for the continuation of trial.

Fayose was arraigned on an 11-count charge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Oct. 22, 2018, alongside a company, Spotless Investment Ltd.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of N50 million with one surety in like sum.

The EFCC opened its case on Nov. 19, 2018. At the last adjourned date, on May 10, the prosecution sought an adjournment of the case, after it informed the court that its 13th witness, AdewaleAladegbola, seemed to be hostile.

The court adjourned the case to enable the prosecution to on its next line of action. When the case was called on Tuesday, Messrs Ola Olanipekun (SAN) and OlalekanOjo (SAN) had respectively announced appearances for the defendants.

The defence then informed the court that the prosecutor was absent and had not written any letter to them, and had urged the court to stand down the case for some time, to enable the prosecutor to attend court. The matter was, however, adjourned, after the stand down, yielded no result.