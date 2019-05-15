Monarch Lauds Wike On Security

The Eze Odinta Nanya I of Etche ethnic nationality Eze Ndubuisi Nwankwo, has lauded Governor Nyesom Wike for his effort in restoring peace to all parts the state.

Eze Nwankwo who said this in an interview with newsmen in his palace at Umuakonu Igbo Etche in Etche Local Government Area said that the governor marching order to local government chairmen and traditional rulers has gone a long way in restoring peace and sanity to the state.

The traditional ruler said that the triumph of Governor Wike over enemies of destabilization during the just concluded general elections had shown him to be a natural born leader.

Eze Nwankwo also that the victory of the Governor in the election had shown that he was loved by his people, and stressed that his people would continue to support the governor to enable him succeed.

Eze Odinta Nanyaalso stressed the need for the governor to create more chieftaincy stools as Paramount rulers and Ochimbas had failed the people in restoring peace to their communities.

Nwankwo also urged the governor to look into the infrastructural development of the state, while education should be given a boost in the state.

He particularly called on the attention of the governor to the deplorable conditions of the Chokota-Ikwerrengwo Umuebule road, stressing that the road which links Abia State and other states in the South South and South East regions of Nigeria is in deplorable conditions.