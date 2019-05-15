Man Docked Over Possession Of Firearms

A 31-year-old unemployed man, Akeem Tiamiyu, on Tuesday, appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, over unlawful possession of firearms.

Tiamiyu, who resides in Ishaga area of Lagos, is being tried for conspiracy and possession of firearms to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Josephine Ikhayere, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with some other persons still at large on March 25 at Oko-Oba, Agege, Lagos.

Ikhayere said that the defendant was arrested with a gun and a live cartridge without a licence.

She said that the defendant disturbed the peace of the residents by fighting and destroying their property.

“When police stormed the scene, the defendant was arrested while others escaped. The firearms and gun were recovered from him,” the prosecutor said.

According to her, the offences contravened Sections 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Tide reports that Section 330 prescribes seven years jail term for illegal possession of arms.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Ekundayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ekundayo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and should show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until May 28 for mention.