Insecurity: You’ve Failed Nigerians, Group Slams Buhari, Others

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), the Advocacy for Advancement of Peace and Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI), has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari, and other political office holders in the country for the spate of insecurity in Nigeria.

The group argued that the Buhari-led Federal Government, with other political leaders at other tiers of government, have not been selfless and proactive in tackling various national challenges, adding that “they have all failed Nigerians in all ways”.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Sulaimon Suberu, in Abuja, yesterday.

It alleged that several billions of naira reportedly earmarked for security purpose in the name of security votes and allocations to security agencies have gone into private pockets with impunity.

The group said torrents of complaints by junior security operatives, including those at the front lines indicate that there is high level of corruption in the Nigerian security system, saying the government is not doing enough to monitor and sanitise the sector.

The group further expressed concern on the frequency of kidnappings and banditry around the country, especially in the North West and North East of the country and called for concerted efforts to curb the menace.

“How else would one describe the present state of security architecture of Nigeria, where banditry and kidnappings are order of the day, threatening the nation’s economic and socio-political life.

“This renewed spate of criminality in our communities has exposed President Buhari as a weakling and less proactive, without clear vision of leading the country to the path of peace and progress.

“Since the primary obligation of government, in consonance with our constitution is to guarantee welfare and security of the citizenry, definitely this government has failed Nigerians rather, unfortunately,” the statement said.