Group Wants Withdrawal Of Police Officers Attached To VIPs

Against the backdrop of increasing waves of crime and killings,a Non-Governmental organisation (NGO)” We The People”in conjunction with Coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Rivers State have called for immediate withdrawal of policemen attached to very important personalities otherwise known as VIPs and redeploy them to provide efficient equal security for all citizens in the state.

The group also said that it was discriminatory for publicly maintained law enforcement agencies to serve only the interest of some privileged personalities at the detriment of the entire citizens

The Executive Director of “We The People” Mr Ken Henshaw and the coordinator, Rivers State Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, Mr. Enefa George made this assertion during a joint press briefing organised by the two organisations in Port Harcourt on Monday on the spate of resurgence of violence in the state

Mr Henshaw also called on the police in the state to develop a data base of all citizens killed in atrocious circumstances and immediately commence investigation into their deaths.

He further called for the reformation of the current way for prosecuting offenders in the country in accordance to the nation’s laws to ensure that those who commit crimes and are found guilty should be punished accordingly” we cannot have a penal system that is up for sale to the highest bidder”

The executive director, For We The People recalled that only in the month of April ,46 people were killed across the state, and added that if no effort was made by both governments at all levels and the various security agencies to protect life, the situation he said, might degenerate.

“In the month of April 2019, We The People tracked and documented sixteen cases of extra judicial murders of those ,two were perpetrated by state actors .

In all, forty six killings were documented “he added

He averred that creating a data base for convicted criminals in the country by the Nigerian police would assist in making the job of investigation much easier when the need arise even as he advised on the need to initiate the process to prosecute all politicians who were indicted in the use of thugs and gang members during the 2015 general elections in the state.

Also speaking, the RIVCSO coordinator, Mr. Enefa Georgewill urged for the use of modern technologies in crime fighting, and added such would aid security agencies win the war against crime in the state and in the nation at large.