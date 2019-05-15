Group Wants Improved Security On East-West Road

A Port Harcourt based Non-Governmental Organisation, advocacy for Peace, Good and Social Justice has called on the Rivers State Government and security agencies to tackle the killings and kidnapping along the East-West Road axis.

The president of the group, Mr. John Clement, who made the call while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, expressed surprise that despite the presence of law enforcement agencies on the East-West Road, hoodlums have continued to wreak havoc in the area.

Mr. Clement stated hoodlums on the East-West Road had become increasingly difficult to tackle as a result of sophisticated weapons they carried.

He noted that both government and security agencies must work in concert to achieve result.

He remarked that the whole situation had become more worrisome in recent times as hoodlums raped the female victims making them vulnerable to sexually transmitted diseases.

He described kidnapping as one of the organized crimes with a network.

According to him, “somebody can be kidnapped in Port Harcourt, while the ransome could be paid in Aba, Abia State.

Mr. Clement pointed out that most of the kidnappers were also cultists.

He said the law enforcement agencies must work diligently and concertedly too to be able to check hooliganism in the state.

He noted that commuters were diverting to Ikwerre Road axis to get to Ahoada and Bayelsa State.

Mr. Clement, who is also a lawyer stated that the primary function of government was the maintenance of law and order.

Chidi Enyie