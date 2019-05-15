Friend Introduced Me To Stealing From Church, Suspect Tells Court

A 26-year-old man, IghaleTochukwu, who was arraigned before a magistrate court in Isolo for stealing church musical instruments worth N390,000, has told the court that a friend introduced him to the social-vice in order to earn a living.

Tochukwu, who made his way to the Redeemed Church, Liberty Parish at 8, Maxwell Mbamalu Street, Okota for the second time to steal one sunny Mixer valued at N250,000 having previously stolen one Kenwood Amplifier valued at N140,000, claimed one of his friends had inspired his adventure into the act with the aim of making great living out of it.

The suspect confessed to have previously stolen and sold the amplifier to Onyekachi, his friend who introduced him to stealing, at the rate of N15,000.

“I met Onyekachi at Mile 2 where he was smoking weed and he told me if I can get such things like church instruments, it could fetch me good money. He was the one who encouraged me to do it. I did labour work at Greenfield Estate in Okota before. It was Onyekachi I sold the Amplifier to for N15,000.

“Yesterday was the second time I would attempt to steal from the church. I used 2×2 wood to break the roof but, I couldn’t get away with the instrument after taking it,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector OjeUagbale, Tochukwu was held down by the church security officer who detected falsehood in his claim that a pastor sent him to fetch the instrument for repair.

Subsequently, he was handed over to police officers at Ago-Okota Division and arraigned on Friday, 28 April 2019.

The Magistrate, Olufunmilayo Teluwo adjourned the case, remanding the suspect in custody since there was no counsel to apply for his bail.