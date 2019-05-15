Four Die In Rival Cult Clash …As Police Arrest Robbery Suspects

The Delta State Police Command has confirmed that four persons have been killed with two suspects arrested during a clash between rival cult groups, Aiye and Vikings Confraternities at Cable Area in Asaba, the state capital.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the development in a statement signed and made available to newsmen last Monday.

According to DSP Onovwakpoyeya, “On the 7/5/2019, a shooting incident was reported at Cable area of Asaba as a result of the face-off between two rival cult groups; the Aiye confraternity and Vikings.

“The Police patrol team on arrival at the scene found a young man already shot on the right eye lying in a pool of his own blood, he was quickly conveyed to Federal Medical Centre Asaba for medical attention but died while receiving treatment on 8/5/2019.”

DSP Onovwakpoyeya also said that another corpse was found on the ground with knife stab on the left rib, some metres away from the scene of earlier shooting and has been deposited at FMC, Mortuary on the same date.

“The deceased was later identified as Chijine Chigbata male, 54 years old, a security guard with a private firm in Asaba.

“On 8/5/2019, the continued face-off between the two rival cults claimed two more lives of suspected cult members.

“The victims, one Jude Nwakama (male) and Okwudili Ozah (male) aged 26 years were attacked with battle axe and knife at different locations in Akuofu and Oduke area of Asaba.”

DSP Onovwakpoyeya also disclosed that one Samuel Okwuonyekwu (male), a confessed member of Aiye confraternity and two others have been arrested by SARS Operatives in connection with the crisis.

She said, “One locally made double barrel short gun was recovered from one of the arrested suspects.”

DSP Onovwakpoyeya also said investigation was on-going to crackdown on other fleeing suspects, while patrol and surveillance had been intensified within the metro to forestall further attacks.

She said the Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Adeyinka Adeleke, in his efforts to nip violent crimes in the bud, has held various meetings with stakeholders, especially, the volunteer anti-cult groups, vigilante groups, strengthened the conventional stop and search, create tactical operation point and aggressive patrol, all these have yielded positive results.

According to her, Adeleke has warned that there was no safe haven for criminals in the state, saying, “It is either they quit crime or relocate from the State” just as he assured members of the public of his commitment to their safety and security at all times.”

Meanwhile, Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in Delta State Police Command have arrested some notorious armed robbers during a sting operation in the State.