FG Abolishes BSc, HND Dichotomy

The Federal Government has approved the continuation of recruitment processes into the Nigeria Prisons Service and the Federal Fire Service.

The Civil Defence, Fire, Immigration and Prisons Services Board (CDFIPB) also approved the abolition of dichotomy between holders of Bachelor’s Degree and Higher National Diploma (HND) in the services under the Ministry of Interior.

A statement signed by the Secretary of the board, Malam Al-Hassan Yakmut, yesterday, said the Chairman of CDFIPB and Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (rtd), gave the approval at the board’s meeting held between May 9 and May 10, in Abuja.

It would be recalled that the recruitment into the two para-military agencies had commenced mid last year but was suspended for undisclosed reasons.

Yakmut said after the board’s meeting, a technical committee was immediately set up to work out modalities for the implementation, adding “including the harmonisation of ranks in accordance with the abolition’’.

“The meeting also approved the recruitment of 2,200 candidates into the Federal Fire Service and 7,475 candidates into the Nigeria Prisons Service.”

The Minister of Interior, who is the chairman of the board, pledged the commitment of the board in ensuring adequate pre-deployment training for the successful candidates.

“Dambazau wishes the candidates a successful career in the services and pledges commitment of the board to ensuring adequate pre-deployment training,’’ he said.