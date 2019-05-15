FCDA Demolishes Dokpesi’s Building In Abuja

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCDA) have allegedly demolished a building said to be located within the premises of DAAR Communications office in Abuja.

The demolition was said to have taken place yesterday at about noon.

DAAR Communications is the holding company of African Independent Television and Raypower Radio owned by Chief Raymond Dokpesi.

According to a source, officials of the agency who carried out the demolition exercise did not give reasons for their action, neither did they issue any previous warning.

“The official merely arrived at the company’s premises in the mid-morning and proceeded to pull down the structure,” the source said.

It would be recalled that Dokpesi was arrested and detained weeks ago on arrival from a trip to Dubai United Arab Emirate, at the international wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja.

The Tide reports that there has been a running battle between the federal government and Dokpesi; the later is currently pressing charges against the AIT founder for his alleged links with funds said to have been mismanaged by the office of the erstwhile National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd) who is currently in detention.

The latest action has sent tongues wagging with many believing that Dokpesi might have been singled out for victimisation.