Enyimba Lacks Character Against Wikki Tourists

Enyimba defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena is unhappy that his team carelessly dropped two points in their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 19 tie against Wikki Tourists at the weekend.

The defender admits that his side paid heavily for treating the Giant Elephant’s with kid gloves in their NPFL tie

Anaemena is the highest-scoring defender in the NPFL with five goals this season. He believes that the People’s Elephant paid for underrating their opponents at the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba.

“We underrated Wikki Tourist… I know how the team (Enyimba) came all out to beat Enugu Rangers in the Oriental Derby,” Anaemena told Goal.

He said: “We were getting chances, I mean begging chances but we failed to convert them, it is never right to feel relaxed with a one-goal lead. We lacked character.”

Already heading to Sagamu for their NPFL Matchday 20 fixture against Remo Stars, Anaemena is confident that the People’s Elephant will redeem themselves against the Sky-Blue Stars in the midweek clash.

Following the draw against Wikki, Enyimba have dropped a place to third on the NPFL Group A table.