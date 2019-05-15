Edo Restates Commitment To Protect Benin Culture

Edo State government yesterday in Benin reiterated its commitment toward protecting Benin heritage and culture at all times.

Edo Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu gave the assurance while addressing members of the Benin National Congress on a peaceful protest to Government House, Benin.

The group was protesting the alleged imposition of one Arisco Osemwengie as the “Ogiamien” of Benin kingdom.

“I thank you all for this peaceful protest; protest is made to pr ess up demands, if only it is peaceful.

“Let me assure you that Edo government will not fold its hands and watch anybody ridicule the good image of the Oba of Benin with his highly reputation.

“Anybody who tries to reduce the image of the Benin ancestry is only wasting his time, nobody can reduce the reputation the palace of Benin has made.

“As government, we will continue to do everything humanly possible to protect Edo cultural heritage.

“Let me assure you that Governor Godwin Obaseki and the good people of Edo will do everything within their powers in protecting Benin kingdom,” he said.

Earlier, the spokesperson of the group, Mr Aiyamenkhue Edokpolo, alleged that elders in the council of “Ogiamien” family led by Pa Samuel Ogiamien had publicly disowned Arisco Osemwegie in 2015.

The elders had described him as an impostor trying to criminally take the chieftaincy title of “Ogiamien”.

“The title of “ Ogiamien” whose current holder is Mr Osarobo Okunogoghae and who has been absent from Benin for several years is not vacant.