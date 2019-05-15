Edo APGA Suspends Acting State Chairman

Edo State Chapter of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has passed a vote of no confidence on the Acting State Chairman, Chief Issac Iria, and placed him on indefinite suspension over alleged high-handedness and inefficiency.

The action against the acting chairman was taken at a general meeting which was attended by party leaders, and executive members in Benin City, Edo State capital

A statement signed by the deputy state chairman of the party, Prince Eddy Omoregbe Elema, stated that the party in a unanimous decision taken by the party Leaders and EXCO members decided to suspend the acting chairman due to his inability to co-ordinate the party activities as well as using thugs to harass party members.

According to the statement, the Edo State Chapter of APGA after a serious deliberations on the activities of the state acting chairman, came to the conclusion that a vote of no confidence be passed on him and to place him on indefinite suspension.

He said: “All APGA properties in his possession to be returned to the Deputy Chairman of APGA Edo State, Prince Eddy Omoregbe Elema, who has been appointed as the acting Chairman of APGA Edo State until the next general Congress.”

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the suspended chairman, Chief Isaac Iria, proved abortive as he refused to pick his calls or reply to text messages put to his phone.