Ebonyi Warring Communities Sign Peace Pact

Warring communities in Ebonyi State recently, signed a letter of peace undertaking, assuring the state government a free of security attack as the peace committee members embark on survey of the disputed land in their various hamlets.

The communities include Ekpaomagu and Inyimagu in Ikwo council area signed the undertaking letter at Ikwo South East Development Centre when the peace committee visited the people.

Though, the representatives of the two communities were surprised at the report coming from the state Chairman, Christians Association of Nigeria, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, ably represented by Rev. Fr. Christopher Okoro, that there is an alleged buffer zone in the communities, the people have signed a letter of peace undertaking assuring the state government and the peace committee members of a conducive environment, saying that such zone never existed in their various quarters.

Recall that, Fr. Nwali had earlier informed the peace committee members that the state governor, Engr. David Nweze Umahi said that there would be no survey of the disputed land in the communities unless the people clear all the alleged buffer zones in their various hamlets.