Dismissed Soldier Nabbed For Internet Fraud In Ondo

A dismissed soldier, Ayobami Onigbinde, who was laid off for using fake credentials to get an appointment into the military has been arrested in Ondo State for defrauding unsuspecting businessmen through internet banking to the tune of over N600,000 within a month.

The dismissed soldier was paraded alongside an accomplice, Aroyeun Oladayo, and 15 other suspected criminals terrorising the people of the state.

Also paraded were two notorious cult members including an ex-convict who reportedly abducted two young girls, locked them in the house of one of their members and gang-raped them for two days.

The rapists include Tunde Akinwumi 20, and Tunde Akinboyewa, 25, said to be an ex-convict.

Suspects paraded were alleged to have been involved in armed robberies, serial raping of under aged girls, cult activities, kidnapping and stealing of motorcycles at gun point.

The dismissed soldiers, according to the state police commissioner, Udie Adie, usually pose to their victims as soldiers who just returned from the Boko Haram zone in Maiduguri, Borno State and were stranded.

Parading the suspected internet fraudsters, the state police commissioner said the suspects do complain of not having cash to their victims and they collect goods and generate fake electronic money transfer alert on their own phones. This, according to him, is shown to the victims as proof that they have paid for what they collected.

In an interview, the dismissed soldier, Ayobami said: “I was dismissed from the military because I used fake credentials to get an appointment into the military”.

“It was when I wanted to do my passing out parade that the military intelligence caught me. They detected that I used a fake state of origin. I was born in Kwara State. But my state of origin is Osun State.

“I got the apps of the bank. I usually tell the people that I am a soldier from Maiduguri fighting Boko Haram and that I wanted to do a bank transfer.

“I use any bank apps. I will send a bank alert to the person. It was one of the persons I sent fake bank alert to that tracked my number and I was arrested. I made N600.000 in one month of doing the business.

However, the commissioner of police said: “a team of detectives from the anti-cultism squad, Akure acting on a tipoff, arrested one Ayobami, 28 and Oladayo, 22.

“In perpetrating their act, the duo will present themselves as army officers and proceed to obtain either goods or money from their unsuspecting victims and generate fake electronic money transfer alert on their own phones which they show to the victims as proof that they have paid for what they collected.

“The victims are then deceived to believe that they will soon receive their credit alert as delays are often due to network problems. Upon interrogation, they confessed to have so defrauded one Eze Patrick and 18 others.