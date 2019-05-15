Cyber Criminals Develop More Sophisticated Techniques -Experts

Some experts yesterday urged Nigerians and organisations to take proactive approach toward tackling the issue of cybercrime.

They made their views known during a workshop on ‘Enterprise Security Challenges’ held at Victoria Island, organised by ITANDT Solutions Ltd.

The workshop was aimed at educating people on the latest security threats and how to tackle them.

MrAkposOkoro, the Chief Executive Officer of ITANDT Solutions Ltd., said that technology revolution had changed the way things are done, and also presented risks for employees, citizens and businesses. Okoro noted that there was no such thing as perfect security, but a pragmatic approach was necessary to solve the issues of cybercrime.

“Cyber-criminals have developed more sophisticated techniques to breach security, so it is therefore necessary for organisations to also upgrade their techniques.

“Organisations should not build prisons around themselves because of cyber criminals but work with security solutions that will protect and give them freedom,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr Ronald Martey, Client Technical Professional at International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), said about eight trillion dollars had been lost to cybercrime, noting that it was necessary to devise solutions to solve the menace.

Martey said that mobile virus (malware) was growing at very given time, affecting 11.6 trillion mobile devices.

“Mobile devices and the Apps we rely on are under attack, 97 per cent and 87 per cent of top paid Androids and iOS apps have been hacked, hence the need for security solutions,” he said.

Martey urged organisations to adopt standard security frameworks and controls to protect themselves. Mr Khalid Shaban, Security Saas(Software as a service) Sales, IBM, said that cyber-attacks could happen anywhere, but were more consistent within organisations through phishing attacks or user errors.

“Phishing attack is a method of trying to gather personal information using deceptive e-mails and websites.

“The goal is to trick the email recipient into believing that the message is something they want or need, a request from their bank, for instance, or a note from someone in their company, and to click a link or download an attachment.”