Customer Sues Tailor For Damaging His Clothes

A 41-year-old tailor, Monday Udor, yesterday, appeared in an Ajegunle Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging a customer’s clothes worth N10,000.

The defendant, who resides at No 2, Kudaisi St., OlodiApapa, Lagos, is facing one count of malicious damage, the allegation to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olugbenga Salami, told the court that one Mr. Ugo Friday took his clothing material to the defendant’s shop for sewing on April 4, but Udor did not return it as at when due.

According to the prosecutor, when Ugo eventually called back to collect his clothes from Udor, the materials were partly burnt, allegedly while it was being ironed.

Salami said the complainant asked for a refund of the cost of the clothes, but the defendant refused to pay.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes the provision of Section 339 of the Lagos State Criminal Code Laws, 2015.

However, the magistrate, Mrs. Oluwakemi Williams-Isichie, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with two responsible sureties, who must show evidence of tax payment.

She adjourned the case until June 3 for mention.